Dad asks if he's wrong to call out child-free brother for calling himself a 'dog dad.'

Every time you open social media it feels like there's another post from a mommy blogger or parenting Instagram influencer telling people how they should and shouldn't raise their kids.

Ultimately, as long as kids are loved and supported they're probably not going to grow up and remember that the ice cream they were only allowed to eat once a week wasn't organic or vegan. Dodging unsolicited advice from other parents or family members when you're just trying to get through the day without getting food stuck in your hair or a toy stuck in your foot can be an extreme sport.

Still, comparing the difficulties you have with your own family to the stress other parents or child-free people have will only kickstart a cycle of trauma Olympics. While it can be slightly annoying to see that your friend's dog makes more money in a month from Instagram ads that you do in a year, shaming people for loving their pets like they're part of the family won't win you any karma points.