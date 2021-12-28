Dad asks if he was wrong to call his wife a 'cheapskate' for giving the kids used gifts.

Sticking to a budget can be difficult during the holidays as sometimes it can be hard to resist the urge to splurge for the perfect gift...

While the temptation to spend a reckless amount of money on Christmas shopping can be around every corner at the mall and pop-up ad on your phone, if you set a strict limit for yourself or your family, it's usually in your best interests to follow it.

Going against your partner's wishes and dropping way more than the allotted amount on gifts probably won't result in the magical Christmas morning you expected. While it might seem like the biggest, most expensive present under the tree is the best one, gift-giving really is ultimately about the thought (despite what every holiday commercial might tell you).

So, when a frustrated dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to accuse his wife of being cheap for returning the gifts he bought their kids, people were quick to help deem a verdict.