Dad asks if he's wrong to call wife 'hypocrite' for forcing son to do chores when ill.

While most parents insist that they love all of their children the same, sometimes it's obvious that one kid gets away with beautifully bending all of the house rules while the other gets grounded for coming home 1.5 minutes past curfew...

So, when a frustrated father decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to call his wife out for playing favorites with their children, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for calling my wife a hypocrite for making our son do chores when he’s sick but not our daughter?

My wife (43) and I (41) have two kids, a 16-year-old son from a previous relationship of mine and a 14-year-old daughter. My son has been living with us full-time since he was four.