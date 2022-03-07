Dad asks if he's wrong to cover nephew's mouth when he tried to blow out son's bday cake.

There are few events more torturous for parents than the dreaded kid's birthday party...

So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether not he was wrong to strictly enforce a birthday candle rule at his son's party, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for covering my nephew's mouth when he tried to blow out my kiddo's candles?

My (21M) son just turned 4 last Sunday, as usual we had a small party at my mother's house and we invited my brother's (30M) kids (8M, 6M and 5M) and my sisters (27) daughter (4) as well as some neighbors.