Dad asks if he's wrong to demand engaged son he financially supports sign a prenup.

Nothing can quite ruin the romance of an engagement by asking the person you're about to vow to love for the rest of your life to sign a prenup protecting your money in the event of a brutal divorce...

Prenups can be an awkward subject of discussion as it's essentially planning for the end of your marriage before you've even begun it. Feeling like your partner doesn't trust you to not try and drain them of every single one of their assets if your love story ends in a fiery saga of heartbreak isn't always the big white flower-adorned wedding planning process most people dream of. "Would you do me the honor of riding off into the sunset together and also signing this document promising you won't get my house if I decide to leave you? Thanks, babe."

So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to demand his 21-year-old son sign a prenup with the 32-year-old woman he plans to marry after dating for only nine months, people were quick to help deem a verdict.