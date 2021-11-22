Dad asks if he’s wrong to demand paternity test after wife made a joke about their baby.

While some couples have a love language that includes roast jokes and pranks, everyone has a line that they expect their partner to respect...

Especially for tired, stressed new parents navigating the challenges of suddenly caring for a tiny human being that doesn't know how to hold its own head up, jokes aren't always welcomed. Still, trust is a key part of any healthy relationship dynamic and if you're about to burn the house down and start a new life with a fake identity off the grid just because your wife's joke over breakfast didn't land the way she hoped, there might be something else going on.

Before you let your imagination run off into a destructive spiral of bottled-up rage, it's always best to air out your grivances before you and your partner are screaming about a broken plate at 3 AM. It's not about the plate, is it? Hint: It's never about the plate! So, when a conflicted new dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to question his wife's loyalty after she made a joke about their baby's paternity, people were quick to help deem a verdict.