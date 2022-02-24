Dad asks if he's wrong to expect wife to still do chores while breast pumping.

So, when a frustrated dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his wife's pumping routine, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My wife is a stay-at-home mom and I work long hours. When I get home, I just want to take a break for a little bit before helping out. Everyday I get back, she immediately throws our baby at me and tells me to watch him while she goes to breast pump and watch Korean drama for like an hour.
I got her one of those portable pumps (willow, no tubing, fits in the bra) so she’s not stuck to one position while pumping. She says she can’t do chores or baby care because pumping is painful and she needs to do something she enjoys to get her mind off the pain or else she can’t get enough milk during that session.