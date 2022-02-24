Dad asks if he's wrong to expect wife to still do chores while breast pumping.

Being a new parent is a reality show competition in how little sleep a human being can get before they lose all grasp on reality and try to open the fridge with the car keys, but it's important to remember you're not the only one who needs rest...

So, when a frustrated dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his wife's pumping routine, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for asking my wife to do chores while pumping?

My wife is a stay-at-home mom and I work long hours. When I get home, I just want to take a break for a little bit before helping out. Everyday I get back, she immediately throws our baby at me and tells me to watch him while she goes to breast pump and watch Korean drama for like an hour.