Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad asks if he's wrong to expect wife to still do chores while breast pumping.

Dad asks if he's wrong to expect wife to still do chores while breast pumping.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 24, 2022 | 4:12 PM
ADVERTISING

Being a new parent is a reality show competition in how little sleep a human being can get before they lose all grasp on reality and try to open the fridge with the car keys, but it's important to remember you're not the only one who needs rest...

So, when a frustrated dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his wife's pumping routine, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for asking my wife to do chores while pumping?

My wife is a stay-at-home mom and I work long hours. When I get home, I just want to take a break for a little bit before helping out. Everyday I get back, she immediately throws our baby at me and tells me to watch him while she goes to breast pump and watch Korean drama for like an hour.

I got her one of those portable pumps (willow, no tubing, fits in the bra) so she’s not stuck to one position while pumping. She says she can’t do chores or baby care because pumping is painful and she needs to do something she enjoys to get her mind off the pain or else she can’t get enough milk during that session.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content