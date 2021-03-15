Dad asks he's wrong to forbid ex from entering their daughter into beauty pageants.

Children's beauty pageants can certainly be a divisive subject, especially for parents who aren't experienced with the process...

Keeping children safe and happy is a top priority for parents, and a competition based on a child's appearance can lead to body image issues, dangerous adults, or confidence problems later in life. If your child has a specific talent and beauty pageants are a way to showcase their skills, it might be hard to convince your co-parent that a pageant is about more than children strutting down the runway in full makeup and ballgowns.

In an ideal world, co-parents would always be on the same page about what is best for their children, but if one person is in charge of more parenting decisions, sometimes the other parent has to take a backseat. So, when a concerned father decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his ex's decision to enter their daughter into beauty pageants, people were eager to deem a verdict.