Dad asks if he’s wrong to force vegetarian son to clean out freezer full of deer meat.

Dietary preferences and restrictions are can cause major rifts and feuds between family members, especially when your great grandma's meatball recipe is a worshipped, sacred and sauce-strained document at every holiday.

Becoming a vegetarian or vegan as a teenager can be a highly rewarding experience for both your health, social life, cooking skills or activism endeavors, but it can also make you an obnoxious house party guest. Nobody wants to go to dinner with someone who is ready to fire off 300 facts at a moment's notice about factory farming, slaughterhouses, or how pigs are smarter than dogs. Learning to make food that is better for your body, the enviornment and animals is a valuable skill, but wasting food or shaming others for their choices isn't a popular or admirable choice. Sorry to my 6th grade-self , but everyone hated that dramatic poem from the perspective of the dead turkey that you read at Thanksgiving.

So, when an angry and conflicted dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to punish his vegetarian son by forcing him to handle rotting deer meat, people were quick to help deem a verdict.