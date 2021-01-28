Dad asks if he’d be wrong to get rid of cats after family stopped caring for them.

While pets can be a wonderful addition to the family and teach children a lot about responsibility, if you think your kids will hold up their end of the bargain when it comes to the early morning walks or litterbox cleanouts, you're dreaming...

Every parent always warns their children when they bring home an adorable kitten or puppy that if they don't take care of the pet, then they're getting rid of it. Usually though, pets become a part of the family and are spoiled more than anyone else with memory foam beds, filtered water, special food bowls to protect their necks, organic treats and daily proclamations that they're "the best boy." In an ideal world, your 12-year-old will keep their promise and walk the puppy every day after begging for a dog for a full two years, but most of the time it's you who is going to be waking up to a face full of purring fur reminding you its time for breakfast.

So, when a frustrated father decided to consult the courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole," about getting rid of his family cats, people were eager to deem a verdict.