Dad asks if he's wrong to give adult son strict house rules if he can't help pay bills.

While Millennials often get a rough reputation from older generations for being "entitled, lazy, basement-dwelling, whining adult children of the 'everyone gets a trophy' era," Gen Z's job opportunities in the gig economy aren't much better.

Gone are the days when going to college meant graduating with an abundance of job opportunities at your fingertips as many post-grads find themselves taking jobs that don't require a degree at all.

Earning a debatably "useless" diploma that forces you into a mountain of debt as you churn out cover letters that nobody will read can occasionally mean moving back into your parents' house. While the classic twenty-something move back to your childhood bedroom that your mom now converted into a gym is always intended to be temporary, some parents find their grown children shamelessly overstay their welcome.

If the 22-year-old upstairs is starting to put a damper on your empty nest dreams, it might be time to charge that freeloading kid some rent. So, when a frustrated dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy about whether or not he's wrong to set strict rules for his adult son who moved back into his home, people were quick to help deem a verdict.