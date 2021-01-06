Dad asks if he's wrong to kick daughter and her husband out if they have a baby.

Starting a family is a huge decision and responsibility, and it's understandable that many parents of adult children, who of course know the challenges of parenthood personally, urge their kids to think twice before jumping into it...

Even if you feel emotionally and physically ready to have a baby, there are unfortunately financial responsibilites involved in parenthood. Interrupting your career to start a family, choosing the right partner to share the chores of a newborn baby, and being fully mature enough to put the needs of your child over your own are all some things to consider. While grandparents don't always get a say in the planning of their grandchildren's conception, if their adult children are considering starting a family, sometimes it helps to hear some of their words of wisdom.

So, when a concerned dad decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his daughter's plan to get pregnant while still living in his house, people were quick to offer advice.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my daughter if she gets pregnant, then she will be kicked out?