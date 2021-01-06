Dad asks if he's wrong to kick daughter and her husband out if they have a baby.

Even if you feel emotionally and physically ready to have a baby, there are unfortunately financial responsibilites involved in parenthood. Interrupting your career to start a family, choosing the right partner to share the chores of a newborn baby, and being fully mature enough to put the needs of your child over your own are all some things to consider. While grandparents don't always get a say in the planning of their grandchildren's conception, if their adult children are considering starting a family, sometimes it helps to hear some of their words of wisdom.
So, when a concerned dad decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his daughter's plan to get pregnant while still living in his house, people were quick to offer advice.
I (48M) and my wife (51F) welcomed our daughter (25F) and her husband (26M) back home because of their money issues back during the beginning of the pandemic. We have two other sons, (15M) and (8M).
Our daughter has always been somebody who was longed for a baby, and I know that she's been talking about it with her husband. My wife and I decided to sit her down and tell her and our son-in-law that she is allowed here, for now, indefinitely, but that if she gets pregnant, then they will be given until the baby is three months to find a new house/apartment.