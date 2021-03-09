Dad asks if he was wrong to lash out at wife who roasted his parenting abilities.

Dividing up childcare responsibilities and household chores can be difficult for new parents to master, but it's important to lock down an agreement that works for everyone before resentments brew...

A new baby comes with a lot of new responsibilities, shifiting sleep schedules, and stress. In an ideal world, both parents would be able to contribute equally to housework and childcare, but careers and job schedules significantly effect how much time and energy parents can spend on cleaning and caring for a newborn baby. If you think you've figured out the perfect system, but your partner thinks they're actually doing all of the work, it's time to reevaluate. Acknowledging and appreciating the effort that your co-parent is doing is key to avoiding a midnight battle in the kitchen with two very tired new parents screaming about who did more dishes last week. There unfortunately aren't magical elves picking up after all your spilled coffee messes every morning.

So, when a frustrated new dad decided to consult the courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his wife's "jokes" about his contribution to childcare and housework, people were quick to offer advice.