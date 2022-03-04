Dad asks if he was wrong to leave hospital after wife wouldn't let him in delivery room.

While many new parents aren't particularly thrilled about having their partner see every step of "the miracle of life," we've come a long way from the days when fathers would sit at a dark bar smoking a cigar until they get a call that they have a daughter...

So, when a frustrated new dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about the birth of his son, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for going home when my wife didn't let me into the delivery room?

My (M28) wife (F29) gave birth a few days ago. We had what I believe to be a fairly standard pregnancy and I did my best to take care of things and make it easy for her. I took her to the hospital when she was due and her sister and mother met us there.