Dad asks if he was wrong to leave hospital after wife wouldn't let him in delivery room.

So, when a frustrated new dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about the birth of his son, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My (M28) wife (F29) gave birth a few days ago. We had what I believe to be a fairly standard pregnancy and I did my best to take care of things and make it easy for her. I took her to the hospital when she was due and her sister and mother met us there.
The problem started when she was taken to the delivery room. She asked the nurse that only her mother and sister (F27) be allowed in the delivery and then told me that she wanted me to wait until "I've delivered and calmed down" before letting me into the room.