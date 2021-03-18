Dad asks if he was wrong to lie about his son's bike being stolen to teach a lesson.

Watching kids learn a life lesson the hard way can be difficult for parents, but sometimes it's the only way...

As long as no one is being hurt, a little white lie every once in awhile can be an effective way to get a point across to children. Parents can warn their kids hundreds of times that they need to wear knee pads while rollerskating downhill, put their things back where they belong, or keep their school work organized, but until they wake up to find their toys got run over because they left them in the driveway, they might never learn. Shout out to my friend's dad in high school who cut the cord to her hair straightener because she never remembered to unplug it, or the mom across the street who threw all of her kid's clothes outside if they left them on the floor.

So, when a concerned father decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his elaborate plan to "steal" his son's bike and teach him a lesson, people were quick to offer advice.