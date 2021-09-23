Dad asks if he was wrong to make daughter sleep outside for bullying the housekeeper.

Raising teenagers can be a serious test of patience, faith in the future of humanity, and creative methods of discipline.

When children are young, scolding them and taking away their favorite toy for a few hours is usually enough of a punishment to send the message. Telling a child to go to their room after an inappropriate comment at the dinner table, or refusing to buy their favorite snack when they have an Oscar-worthy dramatic performance of a meltdown at the grocery store can be much easier than negotiating with a teenager. While teenagers might feel like they're already adults, the fact that their brains are not yet fully developed is often glaringly obvious.

Thinking they can sneak out four bottles of flavored vodka in their sleepover bag, lying about skipping class when the school already called, or lashing out in a fit of slammed-door rage whenever they don't get their way--the teen years can be a special portal to parent hell. Still, if your child's rebellious behavior or bad attitude goes beyond normal teen angst, your punishments might have to get more extreme than a "apologize and don't do this again."