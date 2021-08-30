Dad asks if he's wrong to make wife deal with all nighttime diaper changes.

Dividing up the tasks of childcare can be a difficult challenge, especially with chaotic work schedules and a newfound zombie-level of exhaustion. Nobody enjoys being catapulted out of bed multiple times a night to go handle a whole array of bodily fluids, but parenting isn't always a miraculous and profound experience.
Sacrificing the feeling of being well-rested and prepared to tackle the day is unfortunately part of parenthood, especially when you're sharing a home with a newborn. Forcing your partner to deal with all of the dirty work just because you get a little grumpy if you don't sleep enough is a horrible foundation for co-parenting. It's best to address any issues you have with the division of labor before you're all screaming along with the baby at 3 AM.
So, when a frustrated and conflicted new dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to skip nighttime diaper changes, people were quick to help deem a verdict.