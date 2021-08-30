Dad asks if he's wrong to make wife deal with all nighttime diaper changes.

Adjusting to a tiny, helpless newborn baby screaming at the top of its miniature lungs in the middle of the night after normally getting eight or more hours of uninterrupted, blissful sleep can be rough for new parents.

Dividing up the tasks of childcare can be a difficult challenge, especially with chaotic work schedules and a newfound zombie-level of exhaustion. Nobody enjoys being catapulted out of bed multiple times a night to go handle a whole array of bodily fluids, but parenting isn't always a miraculous and profound experience.

Sacrificing the feeling of being well-rested and prepared to tackle the day is unfortunately part of parenthood, especially when you're sharing a home with a newborn. Forcing your partner to deal with all of the dirty work just because you get a little grumpy if you don't sleep enough is a horrible foundation for co-parenting. It's best to address any issues you have with the division of labor before you're all screaming along with the baby at 3 AM.

So, when a frustrated and conflicted new dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to skip nighttime diaper changes, people were quick to help deem a verdict.