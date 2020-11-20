"Boys will be boys," "locker room talk," and "hitting on waitresses at a restaurant until you get kicked out and your dad begs the owner to let you back in?"Sometimes parents have to make uncomfortable and awkward choices about how to punish their teenagers when they're already guilty and embarrassed enough about the mistake they made. If the way they feel about themselves is already worse than taking their phone away or not letting them leave the house for the month, then sometimes just a stern, educational and productive conversation is in order. However, if a teen doesn't fully understand the gravity of their actions, it might be time for a brutal lesson in empathy. If you're co-parenting and your partner isn't on the same page about the crime, though, things can get heated.Being a united front in how to discipline is important as most kids will just take the side of the parent who is serving up the softer punishment. If dad doesn't think it's a big deal to sexually harass and objectify women in the service industry, but mom is making a huge deal about it then maybe mom is just being too sensitive? And, behold, a sexist teenager-going-on-adult man is born...So, when a frustrated father decided to consult the internet's moral compass also known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an argument he got into with his wife over his son's sexist behavior at a restaurant, people were quick to offer advice.AITA for hiding from my wife the reason why our son got kicked out of a restaurant? Our son told me the truth but did not tell her because he was afraid of his mom's reaction. Ordinarily I would have told my wife but the situation ultimately was a misunderstanding and something I was able to quickly resolve with the restaurant owner. He and his friends had gone out to eat at this place, and apparently my son decided to make a joke and hit on their waitress. Others said things too but his was the one that upset her and resulted in her telling the owner. It wasn't a bad joke or what I'd consider sexist, but it was in poor taste. When she told the owner, he got upset and asked the boys to leave. They were all embarrassed and told us that they left because they weren't feeling well instead of the real reason. At least at first. My son told me what really happened, and one of his friends ended up also telling his mom the truth after she questioned his story. By the time he confessed, I'd already talked with my son and the owner of the restaurant and worked things out. My son and the rest of the boys aren't banned from the restaurant and everything is fine now. I saw no need to involve my wife in this because she would have escalated this when our son was already embarrassed and had learned his lesson. There wasn't anything else to say or do. My wife disagrees and thinks I am the asshole for hiding the truth from her and for enabling our son's sexism, as she puts it. She doesn't think I've actually done anything except teach him that he can say and do what he wants without consequences. This is because I didn't punish him and convinced the restaurant owner to "look the other way." In this case I didn't feel more needed to be said or done because what he said wasn't that bad and he seemed sorry. Now that the other parents know what happened everyone is split. Most of the dads agree with me and have similar views while the moms are taking the same view as my wife. So am I the as*hole? After people had already weighed in, he edited the post to add the "joke"... Edit: Since some are asking for the joke. The waitress they had was Indian, so my son said that he no longer felt like he was in the mood for Italian and wanted that instead. He then asked her if she could help him with that. Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: You're raising the guy that none of us want to date. If they were asked to leave, then I promise you it wasn't "not that bad". Great. Yet another contribution of a guy that has no respect for women and sees us only a sex objects. YTA (You're the as*hole) - kindlefan So it seems like all the women in the situation (all the moms) think that this is an inappropriate thing to say to a women and he needs to face consequences- and the men in the situation think they are wrong, and the women are overreacting. The women in the situation are the ones who know how the waitress feels dealing with this sh*t every day, and who don't want their sons to become the as*holes that make women miserable. LISTEN TO THEM. Believe their life experience in what it is like to be sexually harassed all the time is better than yours. You are doing that kid zero favors by working things out for him. He IS learning from you that what he did isn't that bad. - Music_withRocks_In YTA: This - it's not like he was hitting on a waitress (inappropriate) because he liked her or anything and did it badly. That was no joke. He did it to show off how he could belittle a woman in front of his friends (who were also doing it) in a situation she supposedly could not walk away from. And you're condoning and explaining it away like it was nothing. Again, YTA - and your son. And his friends. - oldcreaker YTA I work in retail. Not waitress, but still customer service based. If somebody I was helping ever spoke to me that way I'd be extremely uncomfortable. It might seem funny when it's with a friend. But treating a stranger like that is unreasonable and yes sexist. To him it was a joke, to her it was an unnecessary comment that potentially ruined her evening - emmyahlee So your son went out and harassed some waitress at her job to the point that the manager banned him and his friend's from the restaurant. When you find out your response is to talk to the owner and convince them that your son should be allowed back into the restaurant making "everything fine now." You didn't mention an apology to the waitress. You leave out your son's joke, which given that it was bad enough to get him banned probably was extremely sexist, disrespectful and gross and then you hid it from your wife. You don't think it was sexist but all the women in your life agree it is, the waitress they harassed think it is too. So you're compounding your son's sexism by covering it up and dismissing your wife's feelings. YTA, 100%. - 9for9 YTA dude your child sexually harassed a women trying to do her job. It was never just a harmless joke and “lesson learned” aside he should not be allowed back into a space where he went out of his way to make someone that uncomfortable for a laugh. Frankly, your sons behavior is gross and it’s just as sexist to keep things from your wife bc she would’ve rightfully called both of you out on your bs. Not to mention the owner is trash too like he really just said lol keeping employees safe what’s that?! And ofc the other men agree with you, y’all have never been of the opposite end of being sexually harassed by customers let alone teenage boys like y’all are probably the ones hitting on waitresses and making them uncomfortable in the first place cause how else would your kids pick that sh*t up? - f*ck_me420 So, there you have it!Everyone agreed that this dad is 100% in the wrong for hiding the truth from his wife, and for not punishing his son nearly enough for his gross, sexist, racist, and overall disrespectful behavior. Instead, this dad Karen-ed out and demanded the owner of the restaurant allow his son and his friends back in? If they do go back to that restaurant and don't tip that waitress at least 30% then they better run...