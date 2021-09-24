Dad asks if he's wrong to sleep in guest room to force wife to wake up for crying baby.

While new babies are adorable, they're also tiny hungry hurricanes of screaming chaos that refuse to sleep.

Waking up to a newborn baby's piercing shriek at 3 AM for months can send any otherwise calm person into a spiral of sleepy despair. Of course, new parents are often overjoyed and overwhelmed by their love for the reason they can no longer go out or wear clothes other than sweatpants, but coming up with a division of childcare labor that works for everyone involved is key. Dividing up tasks based on work and sleep schedules can prevent a tear-filled meltdown over diapers as the sun rises and months of underlying resentments unfurl.

When one parent feels like they're doing all of the dirty work while their partner enjoys a blissful, uninterrupted eight hours of precious, peaceful sleep, it's a certain recipe for disaster. The first few months with a baby are rough for anyone, but forcing your partner to drag you out of bed like a mom to a teenager who doesn't want to go to high school isn't helpful.