Dad asks if he's wrong to stop 'controlling' wife from changing his family's Christmas.

Spending holidays with your partner's family can either mean a fun and fresh new set of traditions and food or a dreaded nightmare of passive aggression and awkwardly trying to figure out what everyone is talking about when they reminisce about a memory you weren't there for...

While the first few years can be a showcase in your best manners and "is there anything I can help with" while roaming the kitchen, once kids are involved all bets are usually off. If there's something you hate about your in-law's Christmas, it's best not to keep it yourself.

Adding new traditions and showing your in-law's the fun things your family did growing up can create new family activities and bonding experiences, but only if everyone is on board. If you mother-in-law insists on having a kids' table three rooms away from the dining room and a formal cocktail hour before Christmas Eve dinner while you're just trying to keep your 6-year-olds from breaking down the closet door to find their gifts, it might be time to bail.