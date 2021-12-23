Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad asks if he's wrong to stop 'controlling' wife from changing his family's Christmas.

Dad asks if he's wrong to stop 'controlling' wife from changing his family's Christmas.

Kimberly Dinaro
Dec 23, 2021 | 9:44 PM
ADVERTISING

Spending holidays with your partner's family can either mean a fun and fresh new set of traditions and food or a dreaded nightmare of passive aggression and awkwardly trying to figure out what everyone is talking about when they reminisce about a memory you weren't there for...

While the first few years can be a showcase in your best manners and "is there anything I can help with" while roaming the kitchen, once kids are involved all bets are usually off. If there's something you hate about your in-law's Christmas, it's best not to keep it yourself.

Adding new traditions and showing your in-law's the fun things your family did growing up can create new family activities and bonding experiences, but only if everyone is on board. If you mother-in-law insists on having a kids' table three rooms away from the dining room and a formal cocktail hour before Christmas Eve dinner while you're just trying to keep your 6-year-olds from breaking down the closet door to find their gifts, it might be time to bail.

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content