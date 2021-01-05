Dad asks if he was wrong to stop paying daughter’s phone bill after she filed her teeth for TikTok.

Social media, especially for teenagers, can be particularly destructive to overall mental health and body image...

With a constant feed of influencers, models, fitness challenges, and algorithms that prioritize ring-lit youth and supermodel smiles, it can be easy for young people to fall for trends that are potentially dangerous in their quest for instant gratification and peer validation. While parents always hope they raise their children to think twice before making decisions involving their own safety or bodies, teenagers have often been known to skip the "weighing consequences" step and dive into risk.

So, when a concerned dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" to discuss his daughter's damaging choice to shape her own teeth with a nail file, people were quick to offer advice. Let's hope she at least sanitized the nail file first?

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for taking my daughter’s social media away after she followed a dumb trend?