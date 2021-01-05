Dad asks if he was wrong to stop paying daughter’s phone bill after she filed her teeth for TikTok.

With a constant feed of influencers, models, fitness challenges, and algorithms that prioritize ring-lit youth and supermodel smiles, it can be easy for young people to fall for trends that are potentially dangerous in their quest for instant gratification and peer validation. While parents always hope they raise their children to think twice before making decisions involving their own safety or bodies, teenagers have often been known to skip the "weighing consequences" step and dive into risk.
So, when a concerned dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" to discuss his daughter's damaging choice to shape her own teeth with a nail file, people were quick to offer advice. Let's hope she at least sanitized the nail file first?
I’d (42M) always considered my daughter (19F) to be smart and trusted her to explore different things on her own without intervention (staying out late, partying, etc.).
I was forced to reconsider this after my latest discovery. She filed her teeth down last year following some social media trend, and without asking my wife or me. I found out last week (before Christmas) when I took her to the dentist after she was complaining about how physically difficult it was for her eat steak (she cracked her tooth).