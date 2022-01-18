Dad asks if he's wrong to stop supporting his wife's low-paying music career.

Supporting each other's dreams is part of being in love and maintaining a healthy relationship, but standing by your partner's decision to quit their stable job to become a unicycling clown juggler on TikTok might be an awkward dinner debate...

While you might have a few questions if your partner wakes up one day and suddenly decides to pursue rare reptile zookeeping or tap dance, working on a skill for years and tracking clear progress is an entirely different situation. Just because your partner's artistic career might not have predictable, "normal" hours, standard benefits, or huge paychecks doesn't always mean that it doesn't add value.

So, when a conflicted husband and father decided to consult to moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to reluctantly support his wife's opera work, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not wanting to fully support my wife's music career?