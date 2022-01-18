Dad asks if he's wrong to stop supporting his wife's low-paying music career.

While you might have a few questions if your partner wakes up one day and suddenly decides to pursue rare reptile zookeeping or tap dance, working on a skill for years and tracking clear progress is an entirely different situation. Just because your partner's artistic career might not have predictable, "normal" hours, standard benefits, or huge paychecks doesn't always mean that it doesn't add value.
So, when a conflicted husband and father decided to consult to moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to reluctantly support his wife's opera work, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
Context, I (M30) have been married to my wife (F37) for about six years. We got married quickly, due to me being active duty, and she ended up pregnant soon after.