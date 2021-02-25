Dad asks if he was wrong to storm out of rich mother-in-law's house over classism.

It's normal for parents to want the very best for their children, but there is a fine line between their best interests and fully spoiling them into out-of-touch "Veruca Salts"...

Does a kid care whether or not they have the latest version of every electronic device in existence, or are you just using your child's belongings to flex your income and status? After all of a child's basic needs are met, it's natural to want to give them the toys, games, activities and life experiences they desire, but there has to be a limit. Giving a child everything they could possibly dream of can create more problems than it's worth later in life, and it's important for kids to grow up with some idea of how much the life they want actually costs.

So, when a frustated father decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the as*hole?" about his wealthy mother-in-law's behavior, people were quick to deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole): Wealthy Mother-in-Law...