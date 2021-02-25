Dad asks if he was wrong to storm out of rich mother-in-law's house over classism.

Does a kid care whether or not they have the latest version of every electronic device in existence, or are you just using your child's belongings to flex your income and status? After all of a child's basic needs are met, it's natural to want to give them the toys, games, activities and life experiences they desire, but there has to be a limit. Giving a child everything they could possibly dream of can create more problems than it's worth later in life, and it's important for kids to grow up with some idea of how much the life they want actually costs.
So, when a frustated father decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the as*hole?" about his wealthy mother-in-law's behavior, people were quick to deem a verdict.
A bit of context. My mother-in-law grew up in a wealthy family. She had a pony as a child, and her father ran a number of successful car dealerships. By the time she was 17, she received a new car every year on her birthday. When she finished her 1st year of college, her parents sent her to Europe to go 'backpacking', in a brand new VW beetle convertible for 2 months. After her parents passed away, she inherited a substantial amount, but followed the advice of her older brother and invested. She is out of touch with the costs of living (she has a 'professional assistant' who does all her shopping).