Dad asks if he was wrong to tell 24-year-old daughter to get 'a real job' or move out.

Millennials often get a bad reputation for being lazy, entitled, having a hard time "adulting," or living with their parents well into their twenties...

Having to move back in with your parents as an adult can be a difficult and embarrassing situation, but extenuating circumstances (such as a global pandemic) unfortunately leave some people with no other choice. While many parents welcome their kids back to their house temporarily with open arms while they get back on their feet, others feel it's important to charge their kids rent. Seeing your kid struggle to pay to live in the house they grew up in might be harsh, but when you suddenly have to change your living situation and routine to make room for your 23-year-old, rent might be justified. Say bye to the home gym you turned your kid's childhood bedroom into, it's time to blow up the air mattress.

So, when a frustrated father decided to consult to moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his 24-year-old daughter paying him rent on time, people were quick to offer advice.