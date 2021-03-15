Dad asks if he was wrong to tell 5-year-old daughter that football is 'meant for boys.'

It can sometimes be difficult to answer a child's questions honestly without shattering their dreams or perceptions of the world, especially with heavy subjects such as sexism and gender-related limitations...

Most parents try to raise their children to follow whatever hobbies or activities interest them, regardless of whether or not it is popular with their gender. The days of toy aisles starkly divided by pink and blue sections are dwindling, and if boys wants to play with pink dolls in sparkly dresses and girls want to build toy trucks, they should be able to without judgment. Still, there are certain jobs, sports, or activities that are unfortunately still very separated between the sexes.

So, when a concerned dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his daughter's interest in football, people were there to help.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling the truth to our daughter about what is and isn't "for girls?"