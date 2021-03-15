Dad asks if he was wrong to tell 5-year-old daughter that football is 'meant for boys.'

Most parents try to raise their children to follow whatever hobbies or activities interest them, regardless of whether or not it is popular with their gender. The days of toy aisles starkly divided by pink and blue sections are dwindling, and if boys wants to play with pink dolls in sparkly dresses and girls want to build toy trucks, they should be able to without judgment. Still, there are certain jobs, sports, or activities that are unfortunately still very separated between the sexes.
So, when a concerned dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his daughter's interest in football, people were there to help.
My wife and me have one daughter, Freya. She's five and a lovely kid. When she was born she decided that while we wouldn't go full "gender neutral", we wouldn't push her into being more "traditionally" feminine/masculine.