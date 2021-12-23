Dad asks if he's wrong to tell wife it's her fault their 5-year-olds 'hate Christmas.'

Trying to maintain order during the holidays can be a challenge even if you don't have young children fueled by peanut butter blossoms wreaking havoc on your beautifully decorated tree...

While most parents try to instill some sense of independence in their kids by letting them participate in the decorating or baking activities and then stealthily fixing their mistakes, it can be hard to relinquish control sometimes.

Watching as your child sticks a floppy macaroni-ornament right in the center of your perfectly themed tree can be painful, but if a house remains immaculately clean during the chaos of the holiday season then that's a red flag.

With excited kids counting down the days until they can wake up when the sun comes up to sprint to the tree and tear open their presents in under twenty minutes, the dog, the crammed December schedule of parties, events and end-of-year career commitments--it's a miracle anyone conjures the strength to care about whether or not the wreath is even.

So, when a frustrated dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to be honest with his wife about her Christmas behavior with their sons, people were quick to help deem a verdict.