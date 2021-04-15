Dad asks if he was wrong to tell wife their kids don't owe them grandchildren.

While it's normal for parents to hope to be grandparents someday, pressuring your kids to have a family when they might not necessarily want one is incredibly selfish...

Becoming a parent is a massive decision that many young people change their mind about multiple times. As a teenager someone might not imagine ever having a family one day, but as people get older and into more serious relationships, they may or may not go from thinking kids are sticky and expensive burdens to thinking babies are fulfilling and precious miracles. Then of course, there are some people who decide incredibly early in life that they never want to be a parent and their choice never changes. Regardless of how decisions and plans are made, having kids and raising family is a deeply personal choice. Pressuring someone else (even your own kids) to become a parent because of your own desires is not okay, regardless of how many holiday mimosas you've had, mom.

So, when a concerned dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his wife's opinion on whether or not their teenage children want kids of their own one day, people were quick to offer advice.