Dad asks if he’s wrong to walk daughter he just met down aisle after stepdad protests.

Sometimes all it takes to start some soap opera-level drama at a family holiday is to gift everyone a DNA test...

Learning about your genes can be fun even when the only juicy fact you discover is that you're 10% more Italian than you predicted, but things can get especially interesting when you connect with your mysterious "DNA relatives." Usually ancestry kits alert you to a few distant cousins that you can follow on Instagram, but when someone messages you claiming to be your daughter or sibling, someone in your family owes you some answers.

Meeting up with newly discovered biological family members can certainly be exciting, but taking on the role of a parent figure to someone you didn't raise can get messy for all parties involved. As long as everyone in the family respects each other and is honest and open about what they're comfortable with, the reunion usually won't end in someone throwing a box of wine across the backyard in a fit of rage.