Every day another person is dragged by the court of public opinion for something they posted online or a rumor that's spread about them. As outside internet observers, most of us have no idea what someone's actual life is like.

Still, that doesn't stop our curiosity and herd mentality from taking over.

One dad on LinkedIn knows this all too well.

Just a few days ago, a Redditor posted a screenshot of a man's LinkedIn post about his newborn struggling with RSV.