Dad brilliantly shuts down viral trend of parents beating their kids' stuffed animals.

For adults, oftentimes our struggle is figuring out how to eat healthy, in moderation, and stop ourselves from overeating or stress eating. But for young kids, meal time is often less appealing than throwing a bunch of blocks on the ground, watching a cartoon or creating a hierarchy of toy trucks.
So naturally, exhausted parents are eager to share tips and tricks with each other on savvy ways to get their young children to eat food. Sadly, the tactics are sometimes more focused on quick results or manipulation than long-term emotional training.
Recently, parents shared a string of viral videos that showed them beating or torturing their children's stuffed animals as a way to get their kids to eat.
A lot of parents thought the videos were funny and shared their own versions of stuffed animal beatings.
But some people pointed out the fact that this tactic traumatizes a child into eating, since you are abusing their stuffed friend in front of them.
After feeling fed up with the influx of viral videos showing parents emotionally abusing their kids, the father of two Christopher Duett made an alternative video that shows him using positive enforcement to get his son to eat.
Instead of threatening his son's stuffed penguin with violence, Duett showed his son how much the stuffed animal loves eating, as a means of encouragement.
A lot of fellow parents on Twitter, and people with emotional intelligence in general, found Duett's approach refreshing.
A lot of people are extolling the importance of practicing patience as a parent. While it may be more exhausting to use positive reinforcement over threats of violence or emotional manipulation, the long-term psychological affects are undoubtedly worth it. Traumatizing kids is not okay, regardless of the intention.
Duett told Buzzfeed News he made the video in hopes that it would encourage and influence other parents to use more positive parenting techniques.
"I couldn’t understand why so many people could find such a tactic humorous or acceptable behavior for a parent to engage in towards a young child. The initial videos are problematic because they create the illusion of effectiveness. But what’s going on behind the scenes of that is that a child of that age is laying the foundation for learning empathy and emotional association and they are observing behaviors and will mimic them."
Duett went on to share that he hopes his thread will open up the doors for parents to share viral parenting tips that don't hinge on manipulation and early childhood emotional abuse.
"Parents will undoubtedly watch those videos and try what they’ve seen to have their children comply, but it’s potentially harmful to the child’s emotional development and creates an excuse for parents to engage in counterproductive parenting techniques."
Based on the positive reactions, it appears Duett's video is doing just what he hoped it would. Here's to more viral parenting trends that make the child's long-term emotional well-being a priority.