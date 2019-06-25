Dad brilliantly shuts down viral trend of parents beating their kids' stuffed animals.

For adults, oftentimes our struggle is figuring out how to eat healthy, in moderation, and stop ourselves from overeating or stress eating. But for young kids, meal time is often less appealing than throwing a bunch of blocks on the ground, watching a cartoon or creating a hierarchy of toy trucks.

So naturally, exhausted parents are eager to share tips and tricks with each other on savvy ways to get their young children to eat food. Sadly, the tactics are sometimes more focused on quick results or manipulation than long-term emotional training.

Recently, parents shared a string of viral videos that showed them beating or torturing their children's stuffed animals as a way to get their kids to eat.

A lot of parents thought the videos were funny and shared their own versions of stuffed animal beatings.

Posted by Vet Fikes on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

But some people pointed out the fact that this tactic traumatizes a child into eating, since you are abusing their stuffed friend in front of them.