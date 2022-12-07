Dad calls ex 'bitter' for not letting him take two of four kids for Christmas. AITA?

Figuring out where kids go during the holidays is one of the biggest conflicts in custody arrangements.

Each parent has their own traditions and ideas about why and how they should spend the holidays, and once you bring grandparents into it, conflicts can grow even bigger.

Ideally, the feelings of the children would be centered in these decisions, but oftentimes, it's more convoluted than that.

In a popular AITA post, a man asked if he was wrong for calling his children's mom bitter because she won't let them spend the holidays with him.

He wrote:

AITA for calling my children's mother bitter and selfish after she refused to let me have two of our children on Christmas?

My ex-wife and I got a divorce months ago. We share custody of our four children (8m, 6f, 4m, 2f). This is our first Christmas being separated. We'd usually spend the holidays with my side of the family.