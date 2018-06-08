The way this dad calmed his ballerina daughter’s anxiety has the internet laughing and weeping.

We could all use a little light in our lives, given the constant onslaught of depressing news.

Today's installment of hope and human goodwill involves a father's very sweet way of helping his daughter deal with anxiety. It's sadly super common for parents and adults in general to underestimate how much children deal with real, scary amounts of anxiety.

So, seeing a parent so lovingly deal with his daughter's nervousness is a true breath of fresh air.

In this instantly viral Youtube clip posted by In Motion School of Dance, the loving father Marc Daniels took the stage alongside his daughter Bella at her dance recital in order to help ease her stage fright.

As you can see, Daniels is holding Bella's baby sister Suri while he dances.

Excuse me while I go weep for a few hours.