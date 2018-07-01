Dad cheers up autistic daughter with a handmade report card. The internet is weeping.

It feels fairly run-of-the-mill to hear stories about parents trying to motivate their kids to actually try in school. There are countless stories of parents presenting bored teens with incentives and punishments in exchange for better grades. But what about the kids that are actually trying their hardest to navigate an education system that doesn't always cater to their needs?

Grades only accurately reflect effort and learning when taken into the context of a child's individual pacing and needs.

So, when Shane Jackson's 10-year-old daughter with autism spectrum disorder came home in tears after a report card full of Ds, he decided to make Sophie a report card that reflected some of her individual strengths.

"My daughter who has ASD received straights Ds on her report today. She cried and said 'I’ve let everyone down' this is my report card for her," Jackson wrote on his Twitter.

— Shane Jackson (@ShaneJacks) June 27, 2018

The report card quickly went viral, and people from all across the world expressed their support for Sophie.