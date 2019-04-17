This dad is claiming father-daughter dances are 'creepy and sexual.' People have thoughts.

Are father-daughter dances creepy as hell or sweet as candy? That is the question being asked in a recent Reddit thread, where a dad asked if he's in the wrong for not wanting to bring his daughter to one of these dances. On the one hand, bringing your young, elementary school aged daughter on a "date" to a dance is a little weird, but on the other hand it is a night meant for a father and his daughter to spend quality, bonding time together.

The father in this case -- Reddit user pfunnk14 -- posted in "Am I The Asshole/AITA," a thread where people can ask others to weigh in on whether or not they are in the wrong.

His post reads:

I see a lot of posts on here seeking validation for their situation but I honestly don't know if what I did was an asshole move or if my wife is just unreasonably angry at me for this.

One day I saw this valentines day ad for a daddy-daughter dance night and I told my wife that I don't like them. My reasons were this: They are creepy and sexualize the relationship between daughter and father. There are hearts all over the poster. It's on valentines day. The dad and daughter are dressed like they are going to prom together. It's oddly "date-like". Not to mention it these dances have their roots purity balls where fathers claim sexual ownership of daughters until marriage. The whole thing just grosses me out and makes my skin crawl. I love my daughter with all my heart, but I don't want to date her. I also don't want to reinforce weird gender and patriarchal stereotypes in my daughters young mind.

My daughter is 2. This shit is all hypothetical for the future. I was just expressing my distaste for them to my wife upon seeing this poster. She lost it. She was shaking and crying. I don't think I've ever seen her look at me with such disdain. She thinks I would be denying my daughter a special bonding experience. She was worried my daughter would feel so hurt and left out by this. I don't think I'd ever not go if it's something that my daughter really really wanted, but I still think as parents it's our duty to do better than "it's tradition". I've never been one to buy into that crap. People do a lot of horrible nonsense because they're told it's what they're supposed to do.

I don't see the big deal in not wanting to participate in a weird archaic past-time that sexualizes my relationship with my daughter. I can kind of see my wife's point, but she was so mad I literally didn't understand it. Help me out, AITA?

EDIT 1:

I should have mentioned that my wife's father isn't really involved in her life and hasn't been since she was 3. She sees him a little every few years, but he didn't show up at our wedding or meet our daughter despite invitations to both. No doubt this has something to do with her sensitivity about this issue.

EDIT 2:

A decent amount of people think I'm gross for saying the dances were sexualized and maybe that was a bit too far. I meant that they are treated in a romantic fashion, not necessarily sexual. The way they treat it like a romantic prom date on or near valentines day where you slow dance with your daughter to love songs just makes me feel like a male version Lucille Bluth. *Shudder* As a couple people pointed out purity balls actually came about in 1998. Daddy/daughter dances were happening before that. I think these dances REMIND me of purity balls in a lot of ways, but I was wrong to say they were rooted in them. Also, some people are saying mommy/son dances are a thing but I've never seen nor heard of any personally. I see daddy/daughter dances all the time though. There are also people saying "do something else with your daughter instead". I do. Here's a little background. As of right now my wife works the better job. She makes more money and has insanely good health benefits and we don't wanna pay for daycare so I work a couple online jobs and stay home to take care of my kiddo. These dances are from a time when a dad went to work and the mom stayed home and raised the kids. Dads were distant and didn't raise their kids. So these dances were a way for a dad to actually spend time with their daughters. I promise you that's not the case here. I spend every single day with my daughter. We do fun stuff all the time. No worries there. I feel like a lot of people here think I believe these things are bad because I think dancing with my daughter is sexual. That's not true. I dance with her now. I'm affectionate. I hug and kiss her. I nap and cuddle with her. It's my favorite thing in the world. However, when she's older some of that stuff becomes less appropriate. Like yeah, it's innocent to breast feed, but if you saw a 10 year old boy doing it, you'd be a little weirded out. These dances are something that weirds me out. I can't help it. It's a visceral reaction to it. I do think people are missing the part where I said I would absolutely go if my daughter really wanted to. I would be uncomfortable about it probably, but I'd never hurt my daughter if it meant that much to her. Just had to laugh at the marriage counseling suggestion. Just needed a "delete facebook and hit the gym" and the reddit relationship advice would be complete. We're fine. We've had plenty of talks about her shitty dad. I'm nothing like him, thankfully. I honestly think her reaction could've been stress related and I just hit a nerve at the wrong time, but I don't see the point in bringing it up again. Sometimes in marriage and parenting you won't agree on things and that's okay. You compromise or work around it... or in this case never speak of it again unless you have to.

UPDATE: Apparently (in this situation) I'm not the asshole! But honestly thank you to everyone for your thoughts, ideas and criticisms. It helped to know some people that went to these things had neutral or positive experiences. It also helped me to know other people are just as creeped out about these dances as I am. Now I don't feel so crazy. Whatever your opinion on it, just know I'm gonna keep doing the best I can to be a good dad, dances or not. Thanks for your help reddit!