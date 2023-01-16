Dad wants to confront pre-school teacher about not being 'nice' enough. Wife disagrees.

It's completely natural to feel super protective when you become a parent.

You have this new sweet person you're raising, and you're all too aware of how cruel and difficult the world can be.

One of the difficulties of being a protective parent is finding a balance between using your convictions to keep your child safe, and recognizing when you're going into overdrive and approaching "helicopter parent" territory.

Luckily, the internet is always here with open ears to give feedback and let you know which track you're on.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he's wrong for wanting to confront a preschool teacher for not being nice enough.

He wrote:

AITA for wanting to talk to my daughter’s new teacher about being nicer to the kids?