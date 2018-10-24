This dad reached out to the kid bullying his son and everyone learned a lesson.

When most parents catch wind of a child bullying their kid, their go-to response involves reactionary violence or a stern talking to the parents of said bully. If it's your baby you're protecting, why not bring out the big guns?!
However, the cycle of abuse and bullying is never that simple. In most cases, coming for the bully will only exacerbate the problem and perpetuate their own acts of cruelty. So, when Aubrey Fontenot heard his 8-year-old son Jordan was getting bullied by another boy at school named Tamarion, he decided to step back and take the high road.
After receiving permission from Tamarion's family, Fontenot picked up the boy for a drive around Houston so they could talk about why he'd been bullying Jordan. It didn't take long for Fontenot to find out Tamarion was lashing out because he'd been bullied by other kids for not having clean clothes. When Fontenot called Tamarion's mother, it was revealed they were temporarily homeless and having a a hard time stabilizing financially.
Without skipping a beat, Fontenot decided to take Tamarion out shopping for some clean clothes and a confidence boost.
"We have no clue what these children are going through these days because a lot of us just don’t care. And this is not an uncommon story for a lot of people … so I spent a lot of my day yesterday shopping and teaching this young man about self-respect. Integrity. Morals. Confidence. And other things that consist of going from a troubled youth to a great man," Fonenot said.
He then continued the day by sitting Jordan and Tamarion down so they could talk it out, and now the boys have become friends.
Fontenot even started a GoFundMe so his Twitter followers could help Tamarion's family out.
People were quick to offer up whatever they could give to help Tamarion and his family.
Fontenot's difficult decision to take the high road and treat Tamarion with kindness before making a judgment proved incredible in this situation, and inspired many others to reevaluate their reactions to child bullies.
BRB, I'm going to go cry for a bit, this is just too sweet.