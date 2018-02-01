Everyone loves this dad's hilariously clueless response to his daughter having 'lady issues.'

Being best friends with your dad means you're in for a world of dad jokes, no exceptions. So when 25-year-old Kiera Platt texted her dad/BFF about dealing with lady problems (aka the monthly blood offerings our uterus makes to satan), he had jokes in tow.

"Went home early from work today, lady issues," Kiera wrote in a text to her dad. His cunning response immediately charmed Twitter:

I told my dad I went home early from work because of "lady issues" pic.twitter.com/xDSXQSBzYJ — Kiera (@Kieeraaa) January 28, 2018

Everyone was eating up his quite literal response to the term "lady issues."

He bout to square up to Mother Nature — francis (@ButtplugGnome) January 29, 2018

"It was me father I am the one who was the problem my own body betrays me every month" — 😔 (@ElizabethLeady) January 28, 2018

😂 A literalist. Dads tend to be literalists when listening to their children and yet they resort to metaphors and allegories when conveying their own messages to children. — Michael Mumisa (@MichaelMumisa) January 29, 2018