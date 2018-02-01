Everyone loves this dad's hilariously clueless response to his daughter having 'lady issues.'

Advertising
Being best friends with your dad means you're in for a world of dad jokes, no exceptions. So when 25-year-old Kiera Platt texted her dad/BFF about dealing with lady problems (aka the monthly blood offerings our uterus makes to satan), he had jokes in tow.
"Went home early from work today, lady issues," Kiera wrote in a text to her dad. His cunning response immediately charmed Twitter:
Everyone was eating up his quite literal response to the term "lady issues."
Kiera confirmed that the texts were in fact dad jokes, and Mitch was fully aware what she meant when she typed "lady issues."
Following their viral text exchange, Kiera shared that her dad was very excited for the buzz.
Some dad jokes just want to watch the world burn.
