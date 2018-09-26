Dad shares photo of him changing his baby to call out parenting double standards.

The enforcement of traditional gender roles is so embedded into every facet of society it can be easy to miss the signs. Despite gendered progress in the conversation surrounding parenthood, there is still a long road before men's spaces cater to fatherhood in the ways women's spaces cater to motherhood.

Gendered stereotypes and studies alike dictate that (in heterosexual couples) women bear the brunt of child care and housework. However, as with most imbalances, the culture perpetuates the reality. There are plenty of single fathers, gay couples raising children, and straight men carrying their half of the parenthood duties. Yet, their spaces still don't reflect that. As of now, in 2018, men's restrooms still don't have changing tables.

The father of three Donte Palmer is all too familiar with the struggle of changing his son without a table, and recently posted a photo on Instagram bemoaning the issue.

He wrote: