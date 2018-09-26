Dad shares photo of him changing his baby to call out parenting double standards.

The enforcement of traditional gender roles is so embedded into every facet of society it can be easy to miss the signs. Despite gendered progress in the conversation surrounding parenthood, there is still a long road before men's spaces cater to fatherhood in the ways women's spaces cater to motherhood.
Gendered stereotypes and studies alike dictate that (in heterosexual couples) women bear the brunt of child care and housework. However, as with most imbalances, the culture perpetuates the reality. There are plenty of single fathers, gay couples raising children, and straight men carrying their half of the parenthood duties. Yet, their spaces still don't reflect that. As of now, in 2018, men's restrooms still don't have changing tables.
The father of three Donte Palmer is all too familiar with the struggle of changing his son without a table, and recently posted a photo on Instagram bemoaning the issue.
He wrote:
"This is a serious post!!! What’s the deal with not having changing tables in men’s bathroom as if we don’t exist!! #FLM#fatherslivesmatterclearly we do this often because look how comfortable my son is. It’s routine to him!!!! Let’s fix this problem! I Kaepernick drop a knee to this issue! @theshaderoomlet’s show the innovation of fathers!"
Due to its relatability, his post quickly went viral and garnered solidarity from other dads facing the same issues.
He told Yahoo Lifestyle that his oldest son regularly helps out by handing him the diapers and wipes.
"People have commented that my wife is ‘lazy’ for not changing our baby’s diaper or that I could have changed him in the car but why should I?" he said. "Many fathers are present caretakers but either we don’t get recognition or get too much credit for doing basic tasks."
Hopefully, as more dads like Palmer speak up, the cultural attitudes towards fatherhood will continue to shift -- and public spaces (such as bathrooms) will adjust accordingly.