Dad won't check if half-brother is 'LGBTQ safe,' tells lesbian daughter to ask herself.

Sadly, we still live in a world where LGBTQ+ people aren't safe to disclose their identities safely in all spaces.

There are lawmakers targeting the LGBTQ community for merely existing, violently homophobic and transphobic people terrorizing queer spaces, and also a general base level of ignorance that permeates basic social interactions.

All of this is to say, while representation has increased in some areas, there are still a lot of micro and macroaggressions that LGBTQ people face just by trying to live their lives.

This means there are times when a straight cis ally is needed to bridge the gap or check out how safe a space or person is.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for telling his lesbian daughter she can't expect him to check if his half-brother is homophobic or not.

He wrote: