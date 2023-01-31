Dad helps daughter after she has her first period. Ex-wife gets mad he didn't call her.

Every girl remembers her first period, for better or worse.

Whether it's exciting, traumatic, or just plain annoying, it's a memory that etches itself in your psyche forever.

While a lot of moms are fully prepared to help guide their daughter through the scary and frustrating first experiences, some place more value on this moment than others.

However, mom isn't always available, and this can occasionally cause some complications.

In a popular AITA post, a dad asked if he was wrong for not calling his ex-wife when their daughter got her period.

He wrote:

AITA for not asking my ex for help when my daughter had her period?

I do not in any way shape or form limit contact or communication between my ex and our kids. My ex-wife works out of town. She works for two weeks and then gets a week off.