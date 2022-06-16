Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad asks if he was wrong not to tell his side of the family that he has a daughter.

Dad asks if he was wrong not to tell his side of the family that he has a daughter.

Sally Ann Hall
Jun 16, 2022 | 8:09 PM
ADVERTISING

Children are a blessing, but how many people are entitled to share in such a blessing?

When a deaf couple had their first child, they decided to keep their privacy and not accounce the new arrival to the husband's extended family, who have a history of ableist behavior. Now, his family is reaching out in anger and demanding answers. So the husband took to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the as*hole) for not telling my family that I have a child?"

My wife (35F) and I (36M) live across the country from my family and we only visit for weddings, funerals and other big family-related events. Both my wife and I are deaf. I've never been close with anyone in my family: my grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, brother and father (single dad), because they never bothered to look past my disability.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content