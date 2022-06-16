Dad asks if he was wrong not to tell his side of the family that he has a daughter.

When a deaf couple had their first child, they decided to keep their privacy and not accounce the new arrival to the husband's extended family, who have a history of ableist behavior. Now, his family is reaching out in anger and demanding answers. So the husband took to Reddit to ask:
My wife (35F) and I (36M) live across the country from my family and we only visit for weddings, funerals and other big family-related events. Both my wife and I are deaf. I've never been close with anyone in my family: my grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, brother and father (single dad), because they never bothered to look past my disability.