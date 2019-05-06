Dad’s hilarious viral Instagram shows the struggles of being the only man in a house of four daughters.

No amount of babysitting can prepare you for the actual reality of parenting, especially if you have a full on crew of children to handle.
After he made the leap from bachelorhood to becoming a married father of four daughters, the professional dad Simon Hooper quickly carved out a living as an author and popular Instagram presence.
As you might expect, his Instagram account Father of Daughters is dedicated to humorously documenting the endless chaos of parenting, and the specific struggles of being the only man in a house of little girls.
His posts run the gamut from satirical parenting tips (dosed with some genuine tidbits), so sweet and honest photos of what it's really like to raise small humans.
As any responsible influencer does, Hooper regularly shares crucial life hacks with his followers (many of whom are also parents). For example, hiding on the toilet is a crucial skill for anyone looking to find a moment of sanity away from their children.
If the bathroom is occupied, lofts and attics also serve as great spaces to play dead while your children duke it out downstairs.
There are, of course, some genuinely adorable photos sprinkled between all the jokes, but not a nauseating amount by any means.
Of course, for every sweet, well-lit expression of love, there are multiple photos of unchecked chaos, many times with Hooper bearing the facial expression of a kidnapping victim.
As his four daughters keep growing up and making new messes, Hooper will continue to have more and more content for his Instagram presence. This is a net win, given how much joy he brings to other parents and strangers on the internet.