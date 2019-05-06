Dad’s hilarious viral Instagram shows the struggles of being the only man in a house of four daughters.

Dad’s hilarious viral Instagram shows the struggles of being the only man in a house of four daughters.
Bronwyn Isaac
May 06, 2019@4:05 PM
Advertising

No amount of babysitting can prepare you for the actual reality of parenting, especially if you have a full on crew of children to handle.

Dad’s hilarious viral Instagram shows the struggles of being the only man in a house of four daughters.

After he made the leap from bachelorhood to becoming a married father of four daughters, the professional dad Simon Hooper quickly carved out a living as an author and popular Instagram presence.

As you might expect, his Instagram account Father of Daughters is dedicated to humorously documenting the endless chaos of parenting, and the specific struggles of being the only man in a house of little girls.

His posts run the gamut from satirical parenting tips (dosed with some genuine tidbits), so sweet and honest photos of what it's really like to raise small humans.

Advertising

As any responsible influencer does, Hooper regularly shares crucial life hacks with his followers (many of whom are also parents). For example, hiding on the toilet is a crucial skill for anyone looking to find a moment of sanity away from their children.

If the bathroom is occupied, lofts and attics also serve as great spaces to play dead while your children duke it out downstairs.

Advertising

There are, of course, some genuinely adorable photos sprinkled between all the jokes, but not a nauseating amount by any means.

Of course, for every sweet, well-lit expression of love, there are multiple photos of unchecked chaos, many times with Hooper bearing the facial expression of a kidnapping victim.

No, this is not an art installation of man made clouds inside a room or a flock of oddly shaped migrating birds hovering over my girls, it is infact packing paper. Not content with enough boxes to use one box a day to create imaginary castles, race cars, caves and coffins (Anya was very morbid today) for an entire year, they have created a soft play out of this mini rainforest worth of packaging. Today was my first official day back at work so you can imagine how well that went when this unlicenced rave was going on next door. "Yes david, I can see your screen, so thats the revenue projections for this quarter? Hold on a second....would you lot please try and keep the noise level below riot level in here, I'm in the next room??!! ....sorry David, the neighbours in my new place are ferrel and keep asking for food". #workingfromhome #softplayinmyhouse #unpacking #worstneighboursever #conferencecallfromhell #fatherofdaughters #fod #dadlife #instadad

A post shared by Simon, also known as FOD (@father_of_daughters) on

Being on holiday, how much of the big game do you think I actually got to see today? Back at home, opportunities to immerse myself in things I enjoy are rarer than a 6 legged Unicorn who plays the harp in his spare time. Yet with the arrival of the @SamsungUK QLED TV, I had visions of me being able to carve out some time on my own to invest in my relationship with the screen and indulge in a summer of sport in all its edge to edge brilliant crystal clear 4K goodness. The reality is that I am but only 1 man in a house of 6 & therefore my solitary vote in what we watch holds less weight than an astronaut in space - i.e. zero. My TV consumption is now mainly cartoon dogs that talk in squeaky voices and a variety of rapidly moving vivid colours & shapes. It's still in 4K so I guess I can't complain, it's just not quite what I'd envisaged for this relationship! #SeeNothingElse #ad #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instdad #fod

A post shared by Simon, also known as FOD (@father_of_daughters) on

Advertising

As his four daughters keep growing up and making new messes, Hooper will continue to have more and more content for his Instagram presence. This is a net win, given how much joy he brings to other parents and strangers on the internet.

Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 