Dad’s hilarious viral Instagram shows the struggles of being the only man in a house of four daughters.

No amount of babysitting can prepare you for the actual reality of parenting, especially if you have a full on crew of children to handle.

After he made the leap from bachelorhood to becoming a married father of four daughters, the professional dad Simon Hooper quickly carved out a living as an author and popular Instagram presence.

As you might expect, his Instagram account Father of Daughters is dedicated to humorously documenting the endless chaos of parenting, and the specific struggles of being the only man in a house of little girls.

His posts run the gamut from satirical parenting tips (dosed with some genuine tidbits), so sweet and honest photos of what it's really like to raise small humans.