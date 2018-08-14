Dad hilariously ‘graded’ typo-filled letter fining him for his son missing class.

Education is of the utmost importance, but sometimes the family needs to get away for a moment, school schedules be damned. At most schools, a week away from class would just give the kid some extra work to catch up on. But families living in Devon County in the UK are forced to pay a fine for taking their kids out of school.

So, when Daniel Moore returned from a week long vacation in Majorca, alongside his 5-year-old son, he wasn't surprised to receive a letter from his son's school fining him $68.35. Despite being aware of the fine before going on vacation, Moore still found the policy frustrating, and his frustration was somewhat hilariously compounded when he noticed the letter was ironically laced with typos.

"I saw a couple of spelling errors as soon as I opened the letter but as I read on more mistakes appeared. At first I thought it was quite funny but when you place it into the context that these people are responsible for the future of children’s education it is concerning," Moore told Devin Live.

Inspired by the irony in receiving a typo-laced letter reprimanding him for taking his 5-year-old on vacation, Moore decided to get out the red pen and have fun "grading" the school fine.