Dad who dressed up his son as Hitler for Halloween apologizes after viral backlash.

Just when you thought this Halloween might have been the one that made everyone think twice before stepping into an offensive costume, a dad in Kentucky really messed up.
Bryant Goldbach was attending a "Trail of Treats" event in Owensboro, Kentucky with his two children, when he decided to dress his son up as Adolph Hitler, complete with a mustache and swastika, while he wore what appears to be a Nazi officer uniform. (Note: his daughter appears to be dressed as a totally Halloween-appropriate and adorable fairy. Let's all just hope she's not supposed to be like, an Aryan Angel, considering anything is possible with this theme.)
Now, let's unpack all this. "Trail of Treats?" Is that supposed to be a play on the "Trail of Tears?" Or, are we all just hyper-sensitive to white supremacists disguised as history buffs right now? Secondly, why would anyone ever, regardless of political beliefs, think it's ok to dress up their child as the leader of a genocide?
Goldbach was met with a lot of backlash for his costume at the "Trail of Treats," event, and was apparently genuinely surprised that people took issue with his choice. Feeling hurt, confused, and radicalized, he took to Facebook for sympathy and justified his costume with a "love of history." Last year, Goldbach reportedly dressed up as a confederate solider. Of course he did.
After going viral, Goldbach has been forced to rethink his decision. He told The Owensboro Times, "I wasn’t trying to make a statement or put my son in any position. It was bad judgment. I want people to know I am sorry.”
According to Courier & Press, screenshots of Goldbach's now deleted Facebook page displayed images of slogans such as, "White pride doesn't mean hate," "Being liberal means being a hypocrite," and other controversial opinions on social justice issues and the concept of "white privilege." Surprise!
Gary Mazo, A rabbi of Temple Adath B'nai Israel in the nearby town of Evansville, Indiana, didn't appreciate Goldbach's interpretation of honoring history through antisemitism. He said, "The fact that the father apologized is important; the fact he did not know the costumes would be offensive is a very sad reflection on our society. A good rule of thumb would be: If your costume calls to mind an event where millions were killed, choose another costume."
Goldbach, we really hope you learned your lesson.