Dad who dressed up his son as Hitler for Halloween apologizes after viral backlash.

Just when you thought this Halloween might have been the one that made everyone think twice before stepping into an offensive costume, a dad in Kentucky really messed up.

Bryant Goldbach was attending a "Trail of Treats" event in Owensboro, Kentucky with his two children, when he decided to dress his son up as Adolph Hitler, complete with a mustache and swastika, while he wore what appears to be a Nazi officer uniform. (Note: his daughter appears to be dressed as a totally Halloween-appropriate and adorable fairy. Let's all just hope she's not supposed to be like, an Aryan Angel, considering anything is possible with this theme.)

Now, let's unpack all this. "Trail of Treats?" Is that supposed to be a play on the "Trail of Tears?" Or, are we all just hyper-sensitive to white supremacists disguised as history buffs right now? Secondly, why would anyone ever, regardless of political beliefs, think it's ok to dress up their child as the leader of a genocide?