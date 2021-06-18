Dad’s post about his 14-year-old working ‘every day’ at Burger King sparks discussion.

A proud dad's Facebook post about his hardworking teen son has gone viral and made the rounds, as it unintentionally sparked a debate about child labor, parenting, and the harsh demands of capitalism.
In the post, Chris Crawford posted a picture of his 14-year-old son working at Burger King, and shared that his son has been working endless hours to save up for a car. He went on to say his son regularly goes into work early and stays late "while other kids are enjoying their summer," and noted that some lazy adults could learn from his work ethic.
The full original post from Crawford read:
"Huge shout out to this kid of mine, 14-years-old and has a PT job at Burger King, not only does he work every day he can including weekends, when most kids are out enjoying their summer he goes in early and stays in late almost every time he works. He loves every minute of it. Making his own money, saving for a car, being responsible in his decisions, becoming a respectable young man! I couldn't be more proud of him. Some of y'all lazy, grown a*s people out there should take notes! #prouddad"