Dad’s post about his 14-year-old working ‘every day’ at Burger King sparks discussion.

A proud dad's Facebook post about his hardworking teen son has gone viral and made the rounds, as it unintentionally sparked a debate about child labor, parenting, and the harsh demands of capitalism.

In the post, Chris Crawford posted a picture of his 14-year-old son working at Burger King, and shared that his son has been working endless hours to save up for a car. He went on to say his son regularly goes into work early and stays late "while other kids are enjoying their summer," and noted that some lazy adults could learn from his work ethic.

The full original post from Crawford read: