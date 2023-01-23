Dad won't let pregnant 23-year-old daughter move in, 'I'm enjoying retirement.'

One of the hardest parts of parenting is knowing when to cut the umbilical cord with a young adult child. Ideally, parenting is a life-long relationship, where you can provide love and support across the years.

But there are points where a grown child needs to face the consequences of their choices on their own. However, it can feel tough to draw that line if they interpret that boundary as abandonment.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asks if he's wrong for not allowing his pregnant 23-year-old daughter to move in with him.

He wrote:

AITA for not letting my pregnant daughter move in with me?