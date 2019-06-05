Dad refuses to pay daughter’s tuition after she cheated on BF. Is he an a**hole?

Cheating on your significant other isn't nice, but it also isn't unheard of. Sh*t happens, and we all make mistakes. Do those mistakes have consequences? Usually, yes. It kind of depends on whether or not you're a sitting president who seemingly can get away with literally anything or not. Anyway, the consequence of cheating is often that you lose the person you cheated on, or that your relationship becomes more strenuous for the time being. This is understandable, and the price one must pay. But, what if you cheat, and then your own father tries to punish you for it...by not paying for your tuition? What the f*ck am I talking about? Allow me to explain...

A man (South_Commercial) posted in the "Am I The Asshole (AITA)" page of reddit, asking if he was being a jerk for refusing to pay his daughter's tuition after she cheated on her long-term boyfriend. He was close with th boyfriend, so he felt strongly about her decision to be unfaithful.