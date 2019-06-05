Dad refuses to pay daughter’s tuition after she cheated on BF. Is he an a**hole?

Cheating on your significant other isn't nice, but it also isn't unheard of. Sh*t happens, and we all make mistakes. Do those mistakes have consequences? Usually, yes. It kind of depends on whether or not you're a sitting president who seemingly can get away with literally anything or not. Anyway, the consequence of cheating is often that you lose the person you cheated on, or that your relationship becomes more strenuous for the time being. This is understandable, and the price one must pay. But, what if you cheat, and then your own father tries to punish you for it...by not paying for your tuition? What the f*ck am I talking about? Allow me to explain...
A man (South_Commercial) posted in the "Am I The Asshole (AITA)" page of reddit, asking if he was being a jerk for refusing to pay his daughter's tuition after she cheated on her long-term boyfriend. He was close with th boyfriend, so he felt strongly about her decision to be unfaithful.
my daughter had a bf for 3 years who i became really close with he was basically part of the family. My daughter is off to graduate school and i told her i'd pay for her university tuition but then i found out she's breaking up with her bf because she cheated on him with some rich rich saudi exchange student. He promised to take her to Riyadh Dubai for a week of luxurious vacationing but of course he left her. She went crying back to bf who left her.
Im honestly on the bf's side. My daughter fucked up and I've decided that I'm not going to pay for her tuition. Im heartbroken my daughter could do something so degenerate. My wife is really pissed at me for "siding with the bf" and not taking pity on her. Should i still pay for my daughter's tuition? my wife and daughter are upset that i haven't cut ties with the bf and i still occasionally hang out with him going fishing and hunting.
So, he's on the boyfriend's side. He's allowed to have an opinion. But does that make it okay for him to punish her in such a specific way?
MercurialPeculiarity didn't think so they. They argued:
you’re going to make your daughters life harder by possibly denying her the chance for further education because she cheated on a guy? She’s young and young people do dumb shit, but she’s got a lifetime ahead of her to learn from mistakes.
You can disapprove and be disappointed in what she did. But to punish her by refusing to pay for university for being unfaithful to a boyfriend (a reason that has no bearing on her ability to be a good student) is so disproportionate and you’re a massive asshole for that.
Then, the conversation dissolved into an argument over tuition and whether or not this guy's daughter was entitled to it. The father was doing her a favor, so he technically has the right to take it away. At least, that's how some people felt.
FusRoDoes said:
You realize most people get no money for their education from their parents right? It's a privilege, not a right. She's not entitled to it. It's his money
But others saw this as a cruel and unusual punishment, regardless of whether or not the tuition was a privilege. If the dad was taking it away because she was taking it for granted, failing out of school, or anything of that nature, that would be one thing. But he was holding a personal qualm -- on that had to do with her life, not his -- against her.
IAMA_Shark_AMA explained:
On the surface, I agree. No one is entitled to have their parents pay for their tuition. But I still believe if you can afford to lessen the burden, you should. My parents' biggest gift to me was making sure I didn't start adulthood thousands in debt, with the only stipulation being that I keep my grades up to the level they knew I was capable of. I intend to do the same for my children if I'm able to.
MercurialPeculiarity came back into the discussion with this:
Point is he already told her he was paying for it ... then changed his mind because of something she did that has nothing to do with him.
She wasn’t entitled to the money, but he’d already made the decision to give it before this. The punishment is extreme considering she is his daughter and he should love her unconditionally, regardless of her faults and poor choices. And this screams petty revenge.
wingedtacos summed it all up nicely and tied a lil' bow on top with this statement:
It's not that he won't pay, it's why. It is weird for him to make such a huge decision over something that is frankly none of his business. He is going back on his word and interjecting himself into her love life. If he didn't want to pay because he just thought she should pay herself it would be fine. But tonuse the money as a punishment because she cheated on her boyfriend. He is setting himself up for a lifetime of resentment from taking her boyfriends side and punishing her for it. She is still his daughter and chances are she would not have been with the guy forever. She isn't entitled to it but this isn't a good reason for changing his mind.
In the end, the father agreed that he was, indeed, the asshole. He wrote:
EDIT: thank you for your advice and i realize that i fucked up. I will amend my ways
Welp, looks like he got his answer!