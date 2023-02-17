Dad skips cheating son's second wedding, spends it with ex daughter-in-law instead.

Recognizing when one of your kids has done someone else wrong can feel complicated, particularly when they're all grown up.

In many families, there's an assumption that parents should back up their adult kids in relationships, regardless of whether they've been treating their partner well or not.

When a parent breaks rank and supports the upset spouse, or worse yet, they support the ex, it can cause massive ripples in the family.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for skipping his son's second wedding.

He wrote:

AITA? I didn’t attend my son’s wedding, I instead spent the evening with his ex-wife.

Quick backstory, after graduating high school my son moved 3 states away for college. At 19 he married a girl he met, I tried convincing him to wait because I personally felt he was too immature.