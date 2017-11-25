This video of a dad reading his son's favorite memes has Twitter LOLing.

Most people who spent inordinate amounts of time online can name at least a few favorite memes. And if you're truly rolling deep in the trenches of Twitter, it's likely you have an ever evolving list of favorites. While certainly, the enjoyment of memes isn't limited to millennials or any specific age group, it's more common for people in their 20s and 30s to be showing off memes at Thanksgiving.
So, when the Twitter user Drew Tarver shared a video of his dad reading his favorite memes aloud, it cracked the internet up.
The funniest part is how non-plussed the dad looks. It's hard to tell whether he's secretly loving the memes, or if he thinks his son's taste is subpar. Likely, it's a combination of the two. He does crack a bit at the last meme, which is possibly telling.
Drew's Twitter followers are fully loving the video.
The location and outfit changes really add to the pathos of this live meme reading. And of course, as previously noted, his father's lack of emotional connection to the memes.
Some people (pretty much all women) on Twitter were feeling his dad on a different level.
Now we just need a follow up video where the dad picks his favorite memes and has Drew read them. Who knows, there may be more overlap in cultural references and meme humor than any of us could predict.