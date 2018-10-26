This 5-year-old boy was bullied for wearing nail polish. Then his dad stepped in.

Children learn how cruel and close-minded society can be at a very young age. Whether it's the media reinforcing gendered stereotypes, or loudly opinionated peers, even kids living in the most liberal areas quickly find out which interests and fashions are "for boys" and which are "for girls." Gender may be a construct, but it's one that's heavily enforced by everyone from toy and clothing manufacturers, to school teachers.
Kids are often subconsciously fed a fear-based narrative around doing anything that's not meant "for boys" or "for girls," and this goes double-fold for little boys expressing any connection with femininity. When you add a heaping dose of toxic masculinity and homophobia, these views become even more strongly etched into a kid's psyche.
But it doesn't have to be this way. More and more parents are raising their kids with an open mind about gender expression and self-expression in general, which bodes well for the future! However, one of the biggest hurdles to raising kids undefined by gender roles is all the other kids who are still stuck in the old mode of thinking.
After his 5-year-old son Sam got bullied for wearing nail polish to school, the father and writer Aaron Gouveia posted a thread on toxic masculinity that quickly went viral.
He opened up the thread by sharing Sam's interests, and how he loves being active and "rough and tumble" but also appreciates the beauty of purses and bright nail polish.
Since Sam is only five, and both his parents encourage him to explore self-expression, he hasn't previously considered how some people believe nail polish is "only for girls."
So, Sam proudly wore his bright red nails to school.
Unfortunately, the other kids at school didn't appreciate Sam's nail polish as much as he did. Many of them bullied him and called him names for daring to express himself freely.
The bullying lasted all day and drove him to tears by the end of the day. He soon wanted his parents to take off the nail polish because he was ashamed.
For Sam, this was one of his first encounters with realizing how the world treats anyone different like they're wrong. it was a wake up call to the brutality of conformity.
The whole scenario is even more frustrating when you consider how the kids who bullied him are young and mostly parroting what they've heard from others -- parents, television, etc.
Gouveia implored other parents to reflect on what they've enforced in their own kids, their own sons particularly, noting that it takes active effort to raise kids who don't subscribe to the cult of toxic masculinity.
Following the traumatic day at school, Gouveia made sure to sit Sam down to chat about the importance of staying true to yourself. That sometimes, when people bully you for being different, they're jealous of your freedom.
After a long chat with his dad, Sam decided to leave the nail polish on, because he likes it and it makes him feel good. His 10-year-old brother even painted his nails in solidarity.
People on Twitter expressed their support for Sam, with many posting photos of themselves wearing nail polish.
It's nice to see this many people shirking outdated notions of masculinity in favor of a freer existence. Sometimes, the internet is full of good.