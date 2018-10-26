This 5-year-old boy was bullied for wearing nail polish. Then his dad stepped in.

Children learn how cruel and close-minded society can be at a very young age. Whether it's the media reinforcing gendered stereotypes, or loudly opinionated peers, even kids living in the most liberal areas quickly find out which interests and fashions are "for boys" and which are "for girls." Gender may be a construct, but it's one that's heavily enforced by everyone from toy and clothing manufacturers, to school teachers. Kids are often subconsciously fed a fear-based narrative around doing anything that's not meant "for boys" or "for girls," and this goes double-fold for little boys expressing any connection with femininity. When you add a heaping dose of toxic masculinity and homophobia, these views become even more strongly etched into a kid's psyche. But it doesn't have to be this way. More and more parents are raising their kids with an open mind about gender expression and self-expression in general, which bodes well for the future! However, one of the biggest hurdles to raising kids undefined by gender roles is all the other kids who are still stuck in the old mode of thinking. After his 5-year-old son Sam got bullied for wearing nail polish to school, the father and writer Aaron Gouveia posted a thread on toxic masculinity that quickly went viral.

This is my son, Sam. He’s 5. And today he learned how shitty and harmful #ToxicMasculinity is. My rage meter is spiking right now so excuse me if this is a little raw but there are some things I want to say about BS #gender norms (a thread) pic.twitter.com/NtoE2VHKsU — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 He opened up the thread by sharing Sam's interests, and how he loves being active and "rough and tumble" but also appreciates the beauty of purses and bright nail polish. Sam is my middle child & he’s a terror. A “boy’s boy” as so many (not me) would say. He’s rough and tumble, he’s loud, he’s always dirty, loves trucks, plays sports and knee drops me from the couch. But he also loves a lot of “girl” things. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 Sam has a collection of purses because he likes to carry things around. And he also loves to have his nails painted bright colors because he thinks they “look beautiful.” And he’s right – they are beautiful… pic.twitter.com/tdMdpJZH5w — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018

Since Sam is only five, and both his parents encourage him to explore self-expression, he hasn't previously considered how some people believe nail polish is "only for girls." So, Sam proudly wore his bright red nails to school. So he proudly wore his red nail polish to kindergarten this morning because Sam has absolutely no concept of nail polish only being for girls or reason to think anyone would possibly have a problem with beautiful nails. pic.twitter.com/WsHHupgw9H — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 Unfortunately, the other kids at school didn't appreciate Sam's nail polish as much as he did. Many of them bullied him and called him names for daring to express himself freely.

But his classmates did have a problem. A big one. Sam was ridiculed for being a boy with nail polish. They called him names and told him to take it off. This lasted the entire day. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 The bullying lasted all day and drove him to tears by the end of the day. He soon wanted his parents to take off the nail polish because he was ashamed. When my wife picked him up from school he collapsed into her arms and cried uncontrollably. He was devastated at how other kids turned on him, even his friends. He asked them to stop but that just made it worse. Only 1 kid stood up for him. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 He called me at work, his words barely decipherable through the sobs, and I told him nothing those kids say matters. That his nails are BADASS! And the only thing that matters is whether he likes his nails. And then my heart broke… — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018

“Daddy, I want mommy to take off the nail polish so they don’t make fun of me.” — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 For Sam, this was one of his first encounters with realizing how the world treats anyone different like they're wrong. it was a wake up call to the brutality of conformity. My son is far from perfect but he’s got a huge heart and empathy for miles. He finds beauty in everything around him and for 5 years he’s never been afraid to be different because different has never meant “bad.” Until now. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 The whole scenario is even more frustrating when you consider how the kids who bullied him are young and mostly parroting what they've heard from others -- parents, television, etc.

I know these kids are only in kindergarten but this toxic masculinity bullshit is LEARNED. Learned most of the time from parents. So parents, I hope you’re proud. I hope this is what you wanted. I hope you’re satisfied. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 I hope you sleep well tonight knowing order has been at least partially restored and gender norms solidified for one more little boy whose terrible infraction was having the audacity to like brightly painted fingernails. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 Gouveia implored other parents to reflect on what they've enforced in their own kids, their own sons particularly, noting that it takes active effort to raise kids who don't subscribe to the cult of toxic masculinity. My wife and I spent five years successfully preaching tolerance, acceptance, and the importance of expression and your kids unraveled that in one school day. He now feels the shame you desperately want to associate with being different. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018

But I want you to know I talked to Sam and I told him those other kids are just jealous of his nails. I told him to wear an even brighter shade tomorrow. And I told him to ask these kids why they’re so upset and see what they say. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 I bet they don’t know. I bet their parents don’t even know. But what I do know is Sam is a goddamn fireworks show of a human being and I won’t let that be dulled for a second by this restrictive bullshit that’s been choking boys forever. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 I told Sam he could take off the nail polish if he wanted but lots of guys wear it like Thor (@chrishemsworth) & Capt. Jack Sparrow. He asked if his fav football player @robgronkowski did. I’m not sure but I told him yes. Sorry, Gronk. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 Following the traumatic day at school, Gouveia made sure to sit Sam down to chat about the importance of staying true to yourself. That sometimes, when people bully you for being different, they're jealous of your freedom.

But more importantly I told him it doesn’t matter what anyone else does because what you wear and how you look should make YOU look good. And to hell with everyone else. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 After a long chat with his dad, Sam decided to leave the nail polish on, because he likes it and it makes him feel good. His 10-year-old brother even painted his nails in solidarity. After careful consideration, he’s leaving it on. Because he likes it and it makes him feel good. Then Sam’s 10-year-old brother painted HIS nails in solidarity with his sibling, at which point I nearly cried. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 That moved me to paint MY nails. Sam picked out this color called “Main Squeeze” & I think it’s understated but lovely. Sam is sticking with red because “it’s pretty and good luck for the @patriots.” #ItsOnlyWeirdIfItDoesntWork pic.twitter.com/KtuwldiEJw — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018

Intolerant parents and their offspring scored a minor victory today but they won’t win the war. I know that because the Sams of the world aren’t going to suffer this bullshit anymore. Of that I have no doubt. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 Be brave and shine bright, my beautiful polished boy. Know that mom and dad always have your back and if the rest of the world has a problem with your nails, they can check out my nail polish! pic.twitter.com/fvjD2IZnNQ — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) October 23, 2018 People on Twitter expressed their support for Sam, with many posting photos of themselves wearing nail polish. tell your kid i just bought these for my female mad hatter halloween costume. i'm a 40 year old 6'4" straight male btw. :) pic.twitter.com/0CiR2u9Nu4 — Sascha Von Bornheim (@saschavonb) October 24, 2018 i MAY have SLIGHTLY misjudged the size of that top. pic.twitter.com/6jKUOdRJUJ — Sascha Von Bornheim (@saschavonb) October 25, 2018

We should all strive to be as brave as Sam. Thank you. Keep it up. pic.twitter.com/Wkl27nqT3A — Bree Justine (@BFreeCo) October 24, 2018 It's nice to see this many people shirking outdated notions of masculinity in favor of a freer existence. Sometimes, the internet is full of good.